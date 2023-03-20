Struggling with multiple remote-access clients? Join the thousands of users who are saving time and reducing complexity with Wayk Now Windows! Our lightweight and flexible solution allows you to manage and control your remote desktop sessions in a single, secure platform. With Devolution’s Remote Desktop Manager, you’ll benefit from increased efficiency and improved security standards – all without sacrificing performance. WaykNow has been designed to be easy to use and to provide the latest in remote desktop access technology. Offering powerful features, WaykNow is an ideal remote desktop solution for business users and IT professionals alike.

License: Trial

Author: Devolutions

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Wayk Now for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Wayk Now Overview

Access, manage and support Windows computers remotely via Wayk Now. The user-friendly web portal gives you power and flexibility to Invite and eject users by email; Forward local printers to users; Configure user sessions through an intuitive XML template-based editor; Save time with integrated backup, restore, and file transfer; View session activity logs, who opened the desktop and when; Share the same session by multiple users, each with different privileges; Encrypt sessions over SSL; Control the applications that users can run and view in the session.

Wayk Now is easy to use but packed with features, like Sound redirection and custom, per-user settings. Enjoy increased efficiency through a single, unique platform for all your remote sessions and reduce implementation time while maintaining and improving security standards. Business users love it because it includes all of the features that employees need without needlessly complicating the interface. It contains all you need to access remote console sessions (SSH, RDP, VNC, X11VNC) to Linux/Unix/Mac computers, as well as any remote services such as SMB shares, FTP, and more.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a noob or already an expert, with Wayk Now, everything is easy and fast. Use it just as you would use your local bash shell or the terminal. All commands are available on the same shortcuts, the same way, and with the same shortcuts as your usual MS-DOS/bash shells: no need to learn new tricks, just type your command and hit return. Overall, Wayk Now is an easy-to-use, flexible, and lightweight remote desktop access software that reduces implementation time while maintaining the latest industry security standards.

Features of Wayk Now for PC

Personal and Commercial Use

No Installation Required

Remote Assistance and Remote Support

LAN Access

Peer-to-Peer Connectivity Over the Internet

Built-in Chat

File Transfer

Clipboard Sharing

Session Recording

Remote Control

Screen Sharing

Live Chat

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

