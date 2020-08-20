Adobe Acrobat Reader latest version offline installer download free for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Adobe Reader is an intuitive and free portable document format software for Microsoft Windows. Adobe Reader is available for desktops, tablets or smartphones regardless of the operating system you have on your devices and that is what makes it really cool. One of the best benefit or positive points is that it is currently available for both desktop computers and mobile devices, which combined with cloud file storage. Adobe Reader is completely free and additionally it does not give errors or failures of any kind PDF files, that is to say that it is a fairly stable application.

License: Free

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Acrobat Reader Offline

File Size:

Acrobat Reader offline installer successfully fulfills the functions of reading documents, making annotations on documents, adding comments on documents, saving files to Adobe Cloud, and printing documents. It makes PDF file manipulation so easy thanks to tools like electronic signatures, file conversion, form creation, and more. But, this software is not completely free since to access advanced editing tools you will have to pay for a subscription with a cost.

Acrobat Reader allows you to easily view the PDF files that are sent to you at work and gives you the tools to add comments. It also allows you to accurately print the documents you need at work. Beyond that, that this software is free is its most important and beneficial aspect. And nowadays you can also share documents through the Adobe cloud, which has given a positive results in terms of collaboration.

Overall experience with Acrobat Reader is very positive and easy of use for anyone. I recommend the use of Adobe Reader offline installer, since it is a valuable tool that will allow you to review PDF files very easily.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader Offline

Quickly open PDF documents from email, the web, or any app that supports Share

Search, scroll, zoom in and out

Choose Single Page or Continuous Scroll mode

Make comments on PDFs using sticky notes and drawing tools

Highlight and markup text with annotation tools

Store and share files in the cloud

Print documents from your device

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

