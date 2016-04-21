Windows 7 ISO original disc image offline installer is a new (OS) Operating System by Microsoft Inc. It makes the things you do every day easier with improved desktop, faster web experience, easier and secure than ever (protect your data with enhanced BitLocker security). Easily create a home network and connect your PC with more PC. You can recover data easily with automatic backups and run many Windows XP productivity programs perfectly. Windows 7 edition it’s a great choice for home and for your business. Its interface is good but it is way different than its predecessor i.e. you need to learn a lot to use it.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows 7

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Windows 7 for 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Windows 7 ISO Overview

The installation process of all these editions is very simple and quick and within a few minutes, you will finish a smooth ride. It has got a totally revamped taskbar and you can work smarter. It has also got an Internet Explorer 11 web browser for smooth browsing sites. If you are building a new system, go ahead and install Windows 7 now. You will have a bumpy road, but it’s better than buying Windows Vista edition. It quite stable, smooth, and provides users more control regarding privacy.

Windows 7 is an excellent product, it’s installed well and clean on all versions of PC desktop and Laptop. Windows 7 works flawlessly both native and virtual on the PC intel Dual Core with 2.8GHz with 2 Gb RAM allocating only 18GB to the partition. This OS can even run better if you have a Dual-Core Computer with 4 Gb RAM in the 64-bit version of Windows. You can run Windows update without problems and it runs beautifully at that point.

If your OS got some error code, I was able to recover my Windows 7 without losing anything, and it was super easy. You can easily take advantage of the repair feature quickly. It basically did all the work for me, but instructions were included as well. Overall, If you are still running an inferior version of Windows get this product.

Features of Windows 7 for PC

Improved desktop navigation features

Enhanced security and stability

Totally revamped taskbar

Include Windows Live Writer for writing gripping blogs

Include Internet Explorer 11 with enhanced browsing experience

Include .NET Framework 4.6.2

Makes new things possible

Find virtually anything on your PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 15 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel or AMD equivalent

