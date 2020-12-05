Windows 10 official ISO direct download offline installer is a the best operating system by Microsoft Inc. This program gives you the best experience OS with comprehensive protection including antivirus, firewall and Internet protection. This edition has been equipped with Windows Defender which will make sure that the operating system is very safe as well as secure. It also have, bitlocker data encryption and protection help keep your information safe. Windows 10 has fast startup as well as shutdown time as compared to previous versions Windows 7, Vista and Windows 8. It’s a great OS which makes a lot of tasks easier and at last Windows OS supports a lot of games.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the best user friendly operating system. This operating system is so familiar and easy to use, not like Windows 8 you’ll feel like an expert. Microsoft decided to move all the systems settings to new more locations. The Start Menu is back in an expanded form, plus we’ll bring over your pinned apps and favorites. This OS comes with Microsoft Edge (successors for Internet Explorer), an all new browser that’s built to give you a better web experience. The installation of Windows 10 went without a hitch and is far faster than installing Windows 7 and Windows Vista.

This OS is well integrated for medium and small devices and there’s no difference. This Operating System required Processor 1 GHz processor or faster. Required Memory 1 GB RAM for 32-bit, and 2 GB for 64-bit version of Windows. It required Hard Disk Space Up to 20 GB available hard disk space. Required video card 800 x 600 screen resolution or higher. Other system requirements Microsoft account required for some features.

Windows 10 is all right, it’s slicker and more user friendly than Linux. Fast and easy way to upgrade from Windows Vista to Windows 10 provided your machine meets the minimum hardware requirements. Overall, Microsoft did a good job with this release as far as fit and finish of the user interface and compatibility.

Features of Windows 10 for PC

Very easy and simple in its use

Include many different programs and applications pre-installed in it like

CumulativeUpdate, .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 and Flash Player Security update

Supports various different languages like Dutch, Brazilian, German, English and Italian etc

Equipped with latest Microsoft Edge browser which provides an enhanced web browsing experience

Equipped with Diagnostics and recovery Toolset 10

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 GHz or faster processor or SoC

RAM: 1 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 16 GB for 32-bit OS 20 GB for 64-bit OS free space

