Dota 1 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. DotA 1 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) mod for the video game Warcraft III by DotA team. This is free to play real time strategy games, it’s spectating live games is actually fun with many characters to choose from and great learning tutorial for beginner or newbie. It has great controls, responsive, and tight. Very solid mechanics. The graphics are great, and the visual effects are really well put together. All audio, and sound effects add to the greatness of the game. No storyline, it’s just a game where you fight to win.

License: Free

Author: Steve Feak

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Dota 1

File Size:

This is one of the most challenging games to ever master. Dota is very detailed, colorful, and a fun real time strategy game ever created. As a newbie though, this game can be very complex, but the layout helps to simplify things a little. Near unrivaled amount of content, options, and combinations, mixed with timing, positioning, and execution. The game is fun when people know what they are doing, with learn. Dota is not made for any gamer, special gamers only can play dota. It’s a hard game and you need to learn new thing every day.

Dota has taught dedication, appreciation, efficiency and helped players develop the skills you need to be successful in team players. In this game you can choose from around 80 different characters. Fight online or local multiplayer mode with, and against other DotA players. Destroy the other teams “Ancient” before they destroy yours to win.

Dota 1 is absolutly massive online game that will keep you coming back if your interested in these types of games. If you want an easy game you will be good at fast, this is not for you. Overall, Dota 1 is really fun game, always a new strategy to try or a new hero to get good with.

Features of Dota 1

Blizzard games usually give you the chance to explore

The story is great, graphics and gameplay good too

The sound effects in WarCraft III are excellent

Hero level system is unique

2 new races to play with (Night Elf, Undead Scourge)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

