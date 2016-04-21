Windows 7 SP1 ISO for PC is Microsoft operating system developed and published by Microsoft Inc. This is a fast and safe system with a lot of compatibility with peripheral market software and device. The interface of Windows 7 is very attractive and very easy to adapt, it is very easy to make or configure. It has the best GUI window interphase with neat graphics that will give you the best user computability. It also will save you hassle in installing old software or old drivers. It is difficult to get something you do not like about Windows 7, this is because as mentioned before is a super stable operating system.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Windows 7 SP1 for 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Windows 7 SP1 Overview

Windows 7 is an operating system developed by Microsoft compatible with most of the software and has the advantage that it is light in comparison to Windows Vista. Easy to operate with all functions with less human effort. The good GUI interface easily guided menu bar will be helpful and minimal knowledge is sufficient to get this operated. It occupies less memory which makes it faster. Windows 7 was released in 32 bit and 64 bit versions included: Windows 7 Home Basic, Windows 7 Home Premium, Windows 7 Professional, and Windows 7 Ultimate editions. But, it did not bring support or compatibility with obsolete technology devices and drivers.

Windows 7 is perfect to use in any type of circumstance either for a workstation or for personal use, of its characteristics. Windows 7 update will keep your PC Windows supported and up to date, it also gets ongoing updates to the Windows 7 platform. This operating system allows us to access websites and applications with the previous versions. With a minimum of effort, you can share all kinds of files with other people from the same company or house.

Microsoft Windows 7 is one of the most stable systems and with fewer errors. If users focus on the corporate solutions that Windows 7 can offer, Windows 7 have many points to touch. Windows 7 SP1 helps keep your PCs and servers on the latest support level. It also provides ongoing improvements to the Windows Operating System (OS), by including previous updates.

Features of Windows 7 SP1 for PC

Improved desktop navigation features

Enhanced security and stability

Totally revamped taskbar

Include Windows Live Writer for writing gripping blogs

Include Internet Explorer 11 with enhanced browsing experience

Include .NET Framework 4.6.2

Makes new things possible

Find virtually anything on your PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 15 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Windows 7 SP1.