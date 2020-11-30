Xender offline installer for PC is a free file sharing developed and published by by Xender Team. With this application users can sharing file or transfer via wi-fi connection is fast, send anywhere is very effective at sending files, to nearby devices and others. Xender PC is one of the most advanced and innovative file sharing software like SHAREit, which has made sharing files including: document, audios, videos, and etc with each other very easy. The user interface of Xender is clean and easy to use for everyone. It is the fastest way to transfer files between two devices and the most helpful is between your phone and your PC.

License: Free

Author: Xender Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Xender Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Xender is superior to cloud based file transfers using OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc., because you can transfer files directly between devices with wi-fi direct without first storing your file in a cloud folder. This is a great app, easy to use and very intuitive. Keep in mind, you are not using the internet to transfer your data, only wi-fi connection. Files that have to be sent can be easily drag and drop and attached and also, we can easily change the name or privacy status of each file.

Xender for PC is incredible easy application to computer send any files. To use this application, just open it highlights media you just choose the file or multiple, open the same application on your computer. Xender application is so easy to use and efficient, works every time. Has cut down picture, videos, document, or anything transfer time significantly. You just put the application on each device or PC, scan, drag and drop and wait.

If you are looking for great performance, very fast file transfer and an easy to use interface then this is the best app for you. For me, that small loss of convenience is a worthwhile tradeoff for the enormous gain of a hassle-free and speedy file transfer. Overall, this is a terrific way to send large files to another computer. Easy to use, quick and functional.

Features of Xender Offline for PC

Share any type of files in any places at any time

Absolutely without mobile data usage

100 times Bluetooth transfer speed

Supports Android, IOS, Tizen, Windows, PC/ Mac cross-platform transferring

No need for USB connection and PC software installation

The choice of Over 100 Million users

Over 50 million files transferred daily

Play all music and videos

Wifi file transfer master

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Xender app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Xender.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Xender APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded .

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Xender Offline is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.