Do you want to play the latest game without lag? Upgrade your graphics card but keep experiencing lag, crashing, or installation problems? With Display Driver Uninstaller, you can fully uninstall AMD and Nvidia drivers and packages including drivers, registry keys, folders and files, driver store. This application is perfect for gamers or anyone who wants a clean system. Display Driver Uninstaller will scan your system and detect all drivers and packages installed by AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, and allow you to select which driver to remove.

Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) is a graphics driver removal tool that could completely uninstall AMD and Nvidia graphics card drivers and packages from your system, without leaving leftovers behind including registry keys, folders, and files, driver store. And DDU cares about what users do – it has seen the frustrating experience of installing a driver or package that causes Windows to stop responding or to outright crash. That’s why we always recommend that you back up all the drivers and packages before removing them.

This is the best way to uninstall display drivers is to use Display Driver Uninstaller. You can easily get rid of any driver, including gaming drivers. No matter AMD or Nvidia, Display Driver Uninstaller is able to remove all of them. Even if you’ve never done this before, this tool makes it easy. Just click on the “Uninstall Selected” button on the toolbar and then follow the instructions on the screen.

When you need to remove display drivers from your system, Display Driver Uninstaller is a great place to start. This tool will scan your system and detect any driver files for AMD and Nvidia displays. The application then asks you which driver you want to remove and then uninstall it with just a few clicks.

DDU is a lightweight software

Portable software

It helps you to uninstall and remove AMD, INTEL, NVIDIA drivers

The packages are completely from the Windows system

Removing these drivers is just a matter of a few clicks

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

