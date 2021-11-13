Droid4X is an Android emulator that’s compatible with Android smartphones and pads. This free app can be used to run mobile apps for the Android platform, only on PC. The advantage of this is obvious: you don’t have to worry about spending money on a hardware device. You can install any number of applications and games which are part of the current app market, without worrying that some of them won’t work on your gadget. If you want to get the most out of your games for Android, you’ll need this plug-in. Through it, you can enjoy all the advantages that this system has to offer without actually purchasing a phone that runs on Android.

License: Free

Author: Droid4x

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Droid4X Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Droid4X Emulator Overview

Droid4X for PC emulates the best of Android. It’s such a great deal that you won’t believe how much we charge for it. To make it even easier for you to download and install apps, we created a convenient system for downloading applications and games directly to your emulator. We have also created very clear and handy on-screen controls, in case you are using external controllers to play with Android apps. In short, Droid4X is everything you want from an Android emulator. Try out some of the most popular games or just use it as a visual aid to see how the world is changing so quickly

This application offers many advantages over similar products because it’s so simple to use. When you need to run an app, you simply download and run it, and Droid4X automatically detects gameplay parameters. This emulator is great for using Google Play Store apps, as well as for enjoying popular games that have Android versions, e.g. Zombie Gunship.

Overall, Droid4X Emulator is a powerful Android emulator to run choose from thousands of apps in this operating system. Whether you are interested in downloading games, emulators, or just want to use an application, you’ll be able to do so within a matter of minutes.

Features of Droid4X Emulator for PC

Full android experience on PC

Quick gamepad configuration

Free unlimited android games

Record screen emulator

Adaptable to touchscreen

Download apps directly

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

