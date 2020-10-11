Wang VPN latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a VPN that is easy to use, very lightweight, has many features, free, fast, has a large selection of servers? try Wang VPN. Wang VPN is the best VPN service out of there, the application developed and published by Wang Team. This is a really good application for anyone and see what it can do. It has a large number of high speed servers like United states, Canada, Singapore, United Kingdom, China, Rusia, and more, Freely choose apps that use VPN, Suitable for Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G and all mobile data carriers, No logging policy, Encrypt your data to protect your data, Smart server selection, Simple page without registration and No other permissions required.

License: Free

Author: Wang Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Wang VPN

File Size:

Wang VPN impressive VPN offers an elegant combination of security, privacy, simplicity and the application is user friendliness without compromising on speed, connection quality, services and tools. Wang VPN is very nice,well made VPN application, best tried so far. It’s peculiarities are that traffic run at zero, if you don’t use the web or other app’s sevice that uses an connection. In fact other open source VPN application out of there tried continuously generates a big traffic overloading even there is no user activities on.

Wang is the most reliable VPN application I have used in work. This tool is helping me to access the restricted websites from another countries. Wang VPN it has been a very good experience each time use it. Wang VPN plays a fundamental role in protecting the connection of the remote server and unblock any websites that you will using. Another feature that its variety of functions in terms of security protocols and traffic blocking.

This is an amazing VPN, thanks to this free application you can do everything again. It’s faster than the paid VPN out of there. There are so many VPN program out of there everyone but this VPN the developers has made app for free tht works on the same level and par as you coprate VPN or premium VPN for free. This is the most outstanding VPN apps I’ve ever used, very grateful you shared it.

Features of Wang VPN

Has a large number of high-speed servers

Freely choose apps that use VPN

Suitable for Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G and all mobile data carriers

No logging policy

Encrypt your data to protect your data

Smart server selection

Simple page without registration

No other permissions required

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Wang VPN.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Wang VPN APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Wang VPN.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Wang VPN is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.