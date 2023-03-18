Are you tired of tons of Windows popping up on your screen each time you are accessing a remote computer? Tired of your browser freezing or crashing when you open too many tabs? Fed up with slow remote applications due to poor coding? mRemoteNG is the only tool that allows you not to worry about any of these problems, mRemoteNG is the solution for your remote management needs. mRemoteNG is a fork of mRemote: an open-source, tabbed, multi-protocol, remote connections manager for Windows. mRemoteNG adds bug fixes and new features to mRemote and allows you to view all of your remote connections in a simple yet powerful tabbed interface.

License: Free

Author: mRemoteNG

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: mRemoteNG for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

mRemoteNG is mRemote with RDP, VNC, SSH, and Telnet added. Its powerful features help you manage your remote connections in a simple tabbed interface. Connect easily to Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, 11, 10, and OSX hosts. It supports most protocols you’re likely to need: RDP, VNC, SSH, Telnet, HTTP/HTTPS, rlogin, and raw socket connections are all there. It even allows you to securely store your passwords using GnuPG. mRemoteNG adds bug fixes and new features to mRemote and allows you to view all of your remote connections in a simple tabbed interface.

This is a powerful remote administration tool that helps you manage server connections from your Windows desktop. With mRemoteNG, you can easily switch between accounts, organize open connections, and customize the program’s appearance with color schemes.

Overall, this is a single application to manage all of your remote connections instead of having multiple tabs open in your browser. You can view multiple remote connection tabs side by side and switch between them instantly.

Features of mRemoteNG for PC

RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol)

VNC (Virtual Network Computing)

SSH (Secure Shell)

Telnet (TELecommunication NETwork)

HTTP/HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol)

rlogin (Remote Login)

Raw Socket Connections

Powershell remoting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

