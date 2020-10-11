KUTO VPN latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. KUTO VPN is free, fast, easy of use, lightweight VPN software, developed by KUTO Group. KUTO VPN allows user to browse and access the web anonymously and safely. The interface of KUTO VPN is very simple and clean, this provides that you can have a complete control of the platform. No matter what connection you use, it works perfectly with Wi-Fi, 4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers. KUTO VPN provides external encryption that provides security so that no one has access to your information and is compatible with phones, computers, tablets and more. When compared this VPN with other platforms it maintains a constant speed when browsing the website.

License: Free

Author: KUTO Group

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: KUTO VPN

File Size:

KUTO VPN provides encryption security like paid VPN service, so that your commercial processes when browsing the web are shielded. With KUTO VPN, you can use for work as personally, also its servers are very good and stable. It provides a variety of servers so that you can choose calmly including: United States, China, United Kingdom, France, Rusia, Singapore, Japan, and more and also the security it provides is solid. With the complete and variety of servers, you can enter web pages that in your geographic location it is not allowed.

It’s free VPN software for anyone and no traffic or bandwidth limit like many other VPN service. It also has many VPN servers and you can choose depending on the need. KUTO VPN allows you to enter web pages blocked by geographic restriction, it really is very complete. It never says no, every time you try to connect everywhere and every time it connects very fast. It also give the option of leaving the VPN connected as long as you like like most free VPN app.

KUTO VPN is essential for everyone who works online as web developers, programers, students, home work and more. I have tried several platforms but this is the best of all, it also blocks ads that are great because they are annoying. Overall, this platform is the best VPN software I have tried, since I work online.

Features of KUTO VPN

Works with Wi-Fi, 4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers

It’s free and no traffic or bandwidth limit

Easy to use, just press a button and connect the best server

VPN hotspot, share the connected VPN to PC or other devices

App mode, only allow the selected apps to pass the VPN, others bypass

TV cast, you can cast the web video to smart TV by the VPN

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Spaces

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for KUTO VPN.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download KUTO VPN APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded KUTO VPN.

