WordPress latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. WordPress is a free and open source CMS, web software you can use to create a beautiful website or blog. With WordPress.org you can create the website we want for our customers. you can also easily freshen up the pages with header images, different icons or pages with detailed information. WordPress quickly get an overview of how the site is being used by end users. Another great feature offered by WordPress is its ability to link with Google Analytics. The plug ins for WordPress are also available, so many you can’t even imagine. This allows us to host relevant content on your website without having to use a digital team.

License: Free

Author: WordPress

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WordPress

File Size:

There are simpler and ease of use content management system or simple creating website or blog out there that are drag and drop, they don’t have as much capability down the line that WordPress does. It is very intuitive and easy to use for anyone to use it. Beginner will enjoy the ease of use but it is not only for beginners. Expert can push this CMS to a higher level. There is a lot of content that can be included in your website via WordPress. Especially if you are trying to drive more traffic to your site.

WordPress is pretty easy to use for a beginner, but can be highly customizable for someone advanced users. There’s tons of plugins that you can add to be able to accomplish what you want with your site. With WordPress yo can create simple blog, landing page, recipes blog, game blog, travel blog, company website, anything what you want. If you higher a web developer, you can also create your own code.

WordPress is open-source and that it is highly customizable. This allows you to create websites that are specially tailored to your client’s needs. If you have multiple people editing, it can sometimes get clunky, you can create admin and user easely. If you are new to building a website, you can easily figure out WordPress.org by watching some YouTube videos or reading blog.

Features of WordPress

Show/Hide Things Using Screen Options

Move, Add, or Delete Dashboard Widgets

Paste URL to Make Links in Visual Editor

Accessibility Mode for Widgets

Preview Themes Without Activating Them

Edit Images in WordPress

Markdown and Keyboard Shortcuts Help you Write Faster

Embed Links, Videos, and Multimedia

Split Single Post into Multiple Pages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 1 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. WordPress is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.