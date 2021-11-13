Take your gaming experience to the ultimate level. GOG.com has launched GOG Galaxy 2.0 which allows you to combine multiple game libraries into one and connect with your friends across all gaming platforms, consoles included. Every gamer deserves a better client. GOG Galaxy is a game client that allows you to play games purchased from GOG.com without having to manually download and install them. GOG Galaxy 2.0 brings features such as a friends list, achievements, game-time tracking, and more. The aim of GOG Galaxy is to be a digital distribution platform that meets the expectations of gamers, and we’ll be constantly updating it to make it better based on players’ feedback.

License: Free

Author: GOG.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: GOG Galaxy for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

GOG Galaxy Overview

The galaxy has never been so close. GOG Galaxy is our optional new client that lets you connect to your library, manage your DRM-free games and update them automatically. With GOG Galaxy you can also make multiplayer games, chat with friends, collect achievements and change the way you install games all with just one client. Just log in with your existing GOG account to play any game on your PC or Mac without needing to download it again from our servers.

With GOG Galaxy you can install all your games in a single client, with an optional download manager (including download resuming), optional desktop notifications when game updates are available, optional updates scheduling, achievement support, and more. With GOG Galaxy and multiplayer gaming, you can also connect with your friends even if they play on different platforms. GOG Galaxy 2.0 brings all the features of GOG Galaxy 1.0 and even further: now your games are neatly categorized by type, then sorted by platform, and finally listed alphabetically.

GOG Galaxy is a powerful digital distribution platform that just chooses how you want to play, along with many features such as achievements or game-time tracking. A web overlay allows you to manage your games, chat with friends and discuss strategies. GOG Galaxy includes a library manager that lets you combine multiple game libraries and connect with friends across all gaming platforms, consoles included.

Features of GOG Galaxy for PC

Enhanced experience

All new library management and friends features take your experience to the next level

Auto-Updates

Cloud Saves

Multiplayer and Matchmaking

Rollbacks

Fully optional client to install

Multiplayer support so you can play titles online

Friends list and chat as well as achievements

Game-time tracking

You can even sync your Steam, Uplay, Origin, GOG games into one library

All the games in your Galaxy library will be updated automatically

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. GOG Galaxy is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.