Bubble Shooter game setup for PC is a classic puzzle and shooter game by Absolutist for Microsoft Windows. This is perhaps the most phenomenal game on PC, it revolutionized the industry, brought puzzle games. The graphics are incredible, the music is alluring, the gameplay is satisfying, it’s the full package. The gameplay is simple and people can play with nothing to do. You must shoot the colorful ball, the gameplay is made in a 2D simple atmosphere. The game also features so many levels, that users don’t know if will be able to beat it all in lifetime.

License: Free

Author: Absolutist

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Bubble Shooter for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Bubble Shooter Overview

Bubble Shooter is a nice, simple, easy to play, puzzle bubble shooter with a bunch of levels, a progression tree, and 2D physics. This is a fun game that is both relaxing and challenging. The simple gameplay really shows the true talent the developers of the game have. It is now a goal to beat the entire game and obtain the sector stars for each level. Bubble Shooter is an extremely relaxing game, easy to play to chill out when you have nothing else to do.

Bubble Shooter is a simple indie game in which you need to shoot down colorful balls that fall if there are three or more than three. You shoot colored bubbles to destroy them. It is possible to set off complex chains of matches by waiting for the perfect moment to drop all ball color in one shoot or more. The perfect condition to shoot ball color crushing chaos are the power-ups that you can use to end rounds quicker.

If you haven’t played this game yet, then what’s wrong with you, you must try it right now. There’s not a lot wrong with this game. Simple and to the point. This is a good game to jam on in between longer sessions of more intense games. Overall, this is one of the best games I have ever had the honor of playing.

Features of Bubble Shooter for PC

A free but decent bubble popper clone for fans

Easy to lose some time playing this game

Fun bubble popping game with interesting physics

Simple controls, mouse to point and click to shoot

No complaints everything works as it should

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 1 Ghz

RAM: 256 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 256 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

