GlassWire Firewall for PC is a visual firewall application and network monitoring developed and published by SecureMix LLC for Windows. With GlassWire, you can monitor your computer’s network activity, it’s also possible to monitor other computers as well. The graphics user interface looks good overall and it’s pretty easy to understand how to operate the software. GlassWire also can be used to operate the Windows firewall which is a great addition. Some other features include device discovery in the network, all kinds of alerts, dark themes, detection of RDP connections, suspicious WiFi connections, and more.

License: Free

Author: SecureMix LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: GlassWire Firewall for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

GlassWire Firewall Overview

It’s wonderful software especially considering that it’s free. Glasswire Firewall offers to monitor traffic on your PC and Android phone. GlassWire is a simple and easy-to-use visual firewall application of what is going on with your network traffic. It’s excellent for finding pesky applications that may be gobbling up your bandwidth. The software works great and as intended. you can choose just click to connect or etc where new programs will be blocked until you allow them.

GlassWie Firewall does not only do it help users see what programs are pulling from the network but also how much. The one-click blocking of this application is extremely helpful and the bandwidth monitor really cleared up what needed to die. With the GlassWire application, there is even the feature to have that any program analyzed for any virus or malware definitions. An upside is that everything is all in one place and easy to get to.

If using with another Antivirus it would yield some serious protections against intruders into your system. If you have knowledge of networks and a more detailed breakdown of your activity then GlassWire Firewall is where to look. Overall, this is one of the most user-friendly ways to get full control over the bandwidth your PC is dealing with.

Features of GlassWire Firewall for PC

Visual Network Monitoring

Privacy Monitoring

Network Time Machine

Bandwidth Usage Monitor

Network Alerts

Remote Server Monitoring

Network Traffic & Application Monitor

Evil Twin Detection

Lockdown mode

Mini graph

Firewall Profiles

Idle Time Network Monitor

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

