Visual Studio Code offline installer for PC is a code editor developed by Microsoft Inc. Visual Studio Code is simply a very complete programming environment. This is a very lightweight application or software that opens quickly and performs all the operations quickly without hanging or showing any loading screen. Any programmers can use this software to develop front-end applications even if having low configuration PC Windows such as 2 GB RAM or lower. Microsoft VS Code Multi support multi-language programming: It supports syntax highlighting and linting for hundreds of programming languages.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Visual Studio Code Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Visual Studio Code Offline Installer Overview

It has a very intuitive interface with all the tools insight. Visual Studio Code support many programming languages such as IntelliSense for JavaScript, PHP, Python, TypeScript, JSON, CSS, and HTML, as well as debugging support for Node.js. VS Code also offers a command-line interface that comes packed. The application also has an amazing feature called an interactive playground. It not only teaches you about key mappings but also other essential features of the text editor.

Microsoft Visual Studio Code is not just a text editor it is indeed more than that. It has continuous updates and extensions you can make your editor familiar to you. It is simple, convenient fast, and easy to use. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced developer, Visual Studio Code will always be a go-to tool for code editing. With autocomplete solution, it will be very useful for you to find your mistakes more easily.

Go for Visual Studio Code if you are developing any application using technologies such as Node.JS, React, Angular, Angular JS, Ionic, etc. This is a very much lightweight IDE that also fulfills all your needs. I recommend this editor because it is an economical solution for the development of your applications and web pages.

Features of Visual Studio Code Offline for PC

Free and open-source, source code editor

Visual Studio Code can be extended via plug-ins

Allows users to open one or more directories

Allows it to operate as a language-agnostic code editor for any language

Visual Studio Code includes multiple extensions for FTP

Visual Studio Code allows users to set the code page

This allows it to be used on any platform

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

