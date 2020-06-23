dnSpy latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. dnSpy is a free and open source code debugger and .NET assembly editor developed by 0xd4d for Microsoft Windows. With this application, you can use it to edit and debug assemblies even if you don’t have any source code available. dnSpy can also edit the following code includes: C#, C++, C, Visual Basic and more programing languages. For more information, dnSpy uses the ILSpy decompiler engine and the Roslyn compiler and many other open source libraries.

License: Free

Author: 0xd4d

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: dnSpy

File Size:

The application also has an auto completion feature which really saves time while coding. The application syntax highlighting feature also amazes me as it improves readability while using the application. dnSpy has variables windows supports saving variables to disk or view them in the hex editor. The editorial manager itself is a lot quicker than a standard scratch pad, and furthermore has support for multi records.

You can set breakpoints and step into any assembly. You can also edit methods and classes in C# or Visual Basic with IntelliSense, no source code required. You can also force dnSpy to always use in-memory images instead of disk files. you can write an extension or use the C# Interactive window to control the debugger.

dnSpy is the best and free debugger and code editor, use it and save your time and money and improve your work accuracy. I recommend the use of dnSpy as the best debugger and editing tool, it’s free and simple to use.

Features of dnSpy

Debug .NET Framework, .NET Core and Unity game assemblies, no source code required

Set breakpoints and step into any assembly

Locals, watch, autos windows

Variables windows supports saving variables

Multiple processes can be debugged at the same time

Break on module load

Tracepoints and conditional breakpoints

Export/import breakpoints and tracepoints

Call stack, threads, modules, processes windows

Break on thrown exceptions (1st chance)

Variables windows support evaluating C# and Visual Basic expressions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. dnSpy is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.