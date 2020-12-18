Adobe Illustrator CC for PC is vector graphic editor developed by Adobe Inc for Microsoft Windows. It helps in creating games, polish your skills in cartooning and sketching. It has many presetes,brushes and other stuff as well but still it could improve itself. The application also has different brushes and effects which attracts every designer towards it. Illustrator saves a lot of time creating models as in photoshop or any other software. But, its really very difficult to first learn and then create simple object of your project, but you can learn. Adobe AI is also good for just begginers in the 2D designing as it requires very less time to collect all the information.

License: Trial

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Illustrator CC for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

As a content creator you’re constantly needing new content and ideas and graphics and Adobe Illustrator makes it easy. It has many features such as: Pixel-Perfect Designs, Snap to Pixel Capability, Access Adobe Stock Assets, Built In Design Templates and Presets, CSS Extractor Tool, Color Synchronization, Free Transform Option, File Packaging and more. There are other application out there but If you are using Adobe Photoshop, you should use this along side of it. If you don’t know the fundamentals of this software, there are a lot of tutorials on YouTube and blog or website.

Adobe Illustrator is useful when you have the design ready but the design software doesn’t let you edit that easily line styles and colours as Illustrator does. Adobe AI is great, it gets the job done and allows you to be in complete control of your creative assets. With Illustrator, you can create what you want and while there is a little bit of a learning curve, once you’re comfortable it’s the best tool. There are so many useful tips and tricks that can make your project easier and save so much time.

Illustrator remains a pretty exact and concrete tool to use, compared to Photoshop that everything happens more or less on eye. But, I would recommend using the advantages of combining Illustrator with the rest of the Adobe products. If you are considering web design, graphic design, UX, this should be your go to solution. You can also download Inkscape and Procreate for free.

Features of Adobe Illustrator CC for PC

Illustrator allows you to style a block of text with any fonts, weights, styles and colors

Puppet Warp allows you to place pins into vector artwork

Properties panel offering context-sensitive information

The Export Panel allows you to export selected artwork

Illustrator now allows multiple artboards to be selected

Pixel-Perfect Designs

Snap to Pixel Capability

Access Adobe Stock Assets

Built In Design Templates and Presets

CSS Extractor Tool

Color Synchronization

Free Transform Option

File Packaging

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Adobe Illustrator CC.