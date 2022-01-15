XShell is the ultimate terminal emulation program for Windows, with an intuitive user interface and advanced features for most enterprise users. Xshell Free delivers uncompromising performance. XShell provides a tabbed environment that allows users to run multiple SSH sessions – each in its own tab – to connect to multiple servers at the same time. With its Dynamic Port Forwarding feature, XShell automatically creates a custom port forwarding rule for you, making it as simple as possible to securely administer your servers. Xshell runs on Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 10, Windows 11, and XP.

License: Free

Author: NetSarang Computer

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: XShell for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

XShell Overview

XShell is the only product of its kind to provide additional features while remaining free. Its interface presents a well-organized, easy-to-read layout that you can enjoy. With XShell’s simple but efficient design, you’ll be able to work efficiently and quickly, so you can get right to business. It offers convenient tools for managing multiple remote Xshell sessions simultaneously in tabs. The tabbed environment will help you concentrate on each task without distraction. Most importantly, XShell’s powerful terminal emulator capabilities will help you achieve your full potential.

Features that enterprise users will find useful include a tabbed environment, dynamic port forwarding, custom key mapping, user-defined buttons, VB scripting, and UNICODE terminal for displaying 2-byte characters and international language support. Furthermore, XShell also supports Serial (RS232), Telnet, TELNET, and RLOGIN connections, making it a versatile terminal emulator for Windows PC. You can import your favorite SSH connection profiles to save time when you are connecting to remote servers again and again. Also, it supports dynamic port forwarding and function mapping to extend the functionality of Xshell.

And XShell features an embedded Command Shell with a Tabbed Interface that gives the power of full-fledged command-line tools with XShell’s unparalleled ease of use. Overall, XShell free is a powerful terminal emulator for Windows PC that supports SSH, SFTP, TELNET, RLOGIN, and SERIAL. It delivers industry-leading performance and feature sets that are not available in its free alternatives.

Features of XShell for PC

Session Manager

Highlight Sets

Tabbed Environment

Compose Pane

SSH PKCS#11 Support

Dual Font Integrations

Horizontal Scroll Bars

Master Password

Synchronized Input

Quick Commands

Local Shell

Key Mappings

X11 Forwarding

Search Web for Text

Bell/Alarm Options

Terminal Lock

User-Defined Text Editor

Tab Manager

Inheritable Session Properties

Script Recording

Enhanced Scripting

Real Windows CMD

Jump Host Proxy

SCP Command Support

Remote File Manager

OpenSSH CA Authentication

Command Aliases

Multi-Line Paste Options

Powershell and WSL Commands

Instant Tunneling

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

