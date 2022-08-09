Vector Magic is all about conversion. It wants to help you convert your bitmap images, proudly designed in programs like Adobe Photoshop or Sketch, into amazing scalable vector files (SVG, EPS, and PDF) that can be used in all kinds of contexts like web pages or apps, presentations or publications! Vector Magic is one of the most powerful auto-tracing tools on the market, with bitmap support for JPEGs, PNGs, GIFs, BMPs, and TIFFs. Vector Magic provides fast, affordable, and trusted automatic vectorization of your existing bitmaps or drawings. Whether you need quick auto-trace results or are looking for greater control over the conversion process, Vector Magic is the last stop in getting your drawings retraced.

License: Trial

Author: Cedar Lake Ventures

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Vector Magic for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Vector Magic Overview

Vector Magic lets you convert bitmap to vector online or offline, with maximum control. Whether you need a fully automated conversion, or just want to fix a few paths, Vector Magic is easy and fun to use, at an unbeatable price. It’s a photo-to-vector conversion tool with a fully automated process to trace high-quality vector graphics. Use this fully automated, affordable solution to convert your images into sharp and detailed vector files. Use the convenient “Upload Image” button above to start tracing an image in a fully automated process.

Using Vector Magic, you can turn your bitmap images into scalable vector artworks in just a few seconds. With the most accurate tracing algorithm available today, and the convenience of fully automated conversion without any user interaction, it delivers the best possible results. Try out all of its features for free with our fully functional, easy-to-use online version.

Overall, Vector Magic is the world’s first, fully automated vectorization solution. Vector Magic has been developed by an award-winning team. If you like what you see in online mode (or just need extra power), upgrade to VectorMagic Desktop Edition which includes powerful vector editing tools such as advanced path simplification, tracing tools, and much more.

Features of Vector Magic for PC

Easily Convert JPG, PNG, and GIF Files to PDF, SVG, EPS Vectors

Fully automatic vectorization

Sub-pixel precision

The right number of nodes

Edit the result

Tracing not Embedding

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

