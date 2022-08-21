YouTube has been playing way too many games and now it’s time for you to get your videos back with NewPipe! The best YouTube player for Windows is here. NewPipe for PC is a versatile and fast-loading app that’s packed with features but doesn’t need Google Services installed on your device. It’s designed to play YouTube videos, with no irritating ads or pop-ups, and without crashing while you’re trying to watch something. Watch your favorite videos without any annoying ads on NewPipe. The app is easy to use and has a beautiful, simple design that doesn’t require installing Google Services.

License: Free

Author: Team NewPipe

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NewPipe for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

NewPipe Overview

The NewPipe app is a lightweight computer program that allows you to play YouTube videos without having to use any Google servers. This means you can watch videos on devices that don’t have access to Youtube, such as your PC or laptop. Other features include no advertisements, playing your videos in the background, resizing and crop videos, and downloading them directly. The application is limited to analyzing Youtube itself in order to obtain needed information. NewPipe for Windows offers users a way to enjoy various content without being dependent on any third-party applications, as well as without facing any restrictions from the website.

You can now watch YouTube videos on PC or laptops with NewPipe installed! You don’t need to be dependent on YouTube or Google services to find videos when NewPipe offers you a better alternative. It is as simple as downloading and installing the app/software. No more dependency on any API-based library or app that uses YouTube.

Overall, NewPipe is a Free, Open-Source, and ad-free video player for Android and is a simpler, more lightweight application to play YouTube videos offline. It works with any type of YouTube video, which means that you can download your favorite videos with this app, without any problem whatsoever.

Features of NewPipe for PC

Watch videos at resolutions up to 4K

Listen to audio in the background

Popup mode

Watch live streams

Show/hide subtitles/closed captions

Search videos and audio

Enqueue videos

Show/hide next/related videos

Show/hide comments

Search videos, audios, channels, playlists, and albums

Browse videos and audios within a channel

Subscribe to channels

Get notifications about new videos from channels you’re subscribed to

Create and edit channel groups

Browse video feeds generated from your channel groups

View and search your watch history

Search and watch playlists

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download NewPipe app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for NewPipe.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download NewPipe APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded NewPipe.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. NewPipe is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.