Being a modern piece of software, MiTeC System Information X includes a friendly User Interface that generates all the reports you may need from now on. The solution offers you the ability to save these reports either directly into your computer or onto a removable device such as a USB stick. MSIX provides the most comprehensive system information that allows you to get detailed information about your computer’s software and hardware components. It can provide you with useful information about the computer you are using, including its hardware and software components.

License: Free

Author: MiTeC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MiTeC System Information X for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MiTeC System Information X Overview

The product is so comprehensive that it provides CPU information, including, Engine, Drivers, Time Zone, Startup, Software, Processes, Services, Bluetooth, Security, Wi-Fi, Machine information, and Windows version stats as well as visual clues for a more intuitive verdict. MSIX offers users the flexibility to generate customized reports about their host computers. The software is designed to help tech experts examine all software and hardware components of a computer system, including motherboard information, CPU and Memory specifications, and PCI devices.

Using a small utility like this, you can find out everything about your computer without having to open the Control Panel. MiTeC System Information X for PC Windows is a standalone application that does not require any installation. Just download the ZIP archive with the application and unpack it onto your computer. Run it from there without having to install anything. You can easily carry it on your USB drive, so you can launch it from other PCs without problems.

MiTeC System Information X is a sophisticated yet simple to use utility for your PC or laptop. Overall, MiTeC System Information X for PC Windows is a universal solution that provides you with all the information about the system in one place. The utility has many useful functions, for instance, it can display system information about hard disks, RAM, and CPU usage.

Features of MiTeC System Information X for PC

Simple and lightweight

Portable application

Easy to use

View system configuration

Save configuration file

Check installed software, operating system version, connected network, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

