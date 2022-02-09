Breathe new life into your graphic designs with Vectr. Draw to your heart’s content: from boxes and lines to patterns, shapes, text, and more! The possibilities are endless. Your work is automatically synced to all your devices via the cloud, so you can continue creating on the go. It’s simple yet powerful enough to create beautiful designs, logos, presentations, cards, brochures, mockups, even website designs. Vectr also allows you to work online or offline, so you can access your amazing graphics even when you’re not connected. Vectr for PC puts your creativity to work on a whole new level. It’s easy and fun to use, even if you’ve never touched vector graphics before.

License: Free

Author: Inmagine

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Vectr for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Vectr Overview

Vectr is a simple yet powerful graphic design tool that seamlessly integrates the fundamentals of graphic design with the best tools of the web and mobile app development. Vectr allows you to hand-draw, digitally paint, and visually compose images while providing a rich library of graphics and typefaces. You can be up and running in seconds, or get advanced features to take your designs further faster. Vectr was built so you can effortlessly create stunning graphics right away. Designing static content like logos, illustrations, icons, and other graphics for the web has never been easier with Vectr.

You have a moment of inspiration, so you start to draw or paint; and that’s when the real work begins. Vectr is built for designers who are ready to go from initial idea to polished presentation without being encumbered by bloated software tools. The only thing you will be encumbered with is your amazement at how fast and fun creating something new is.

Faster Design Process: Vectr allows you to iterate faster with real-time collaboration from anywhere. Boost your creativity by sharing designs live, watching as your team provides instant feedback on your creations. Design vector graphics like a pro via its web and desktop cross-platform, without a steep learning curve.

Features of Vectr for PC

A powerful vector graphics editor

Drawing tools

Social and collaborative

Free forever and cross-platform

Vectr’s basic graphics editor is free forever

Cross-Platform – use Vectr on the web, or download to your desktop: Mac, Windows, Chromebook, or Linux

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Vectr is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.