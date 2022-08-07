Gravit is a powerful and simple vector design tool for your Windows devices. It exudes warmth and color, with dozens of advanced features to help you create amazing artwork in no time. Gravit Designer is a live vector design app that gives your ideas the foundation they deserve. It’s a powerful design tool with a distinct focus on workflow and text support, but everything you need to explore your creativity is right at your fingertips. Gravit Designer supports most common file formats as well as open-type features such as ligature substitution and character/glyph variants. Create your own collections of symbols, customize everything and push the design further than ever before.

License: Free

Author: Corel Corporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Gravit Designer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Gravit Designer Overview

Now not only does it look cool, but it also supports a bunch of new workflows and adds new features. The developers made a rather long list of what’s new so it’d be great if you take the time to read through our release notes. Of course, now that Gravit Designer is officially available for Windows, added support for desktop and mobile platforms in this version as well. Now you can sync your projects across all devices and use advanced multitouch gestures on Windows 8 touch devices. With this release, we made Gravit Designer even more awesome and delivered a bunch of improvements and bug fixes – probably even a couple of new features.

With Gravit Designer, you can design every piece of your next awesome project from scratch. And we’re talking about something truly amazing, as you can see from our 40+ example projects and tutorials. Now you can create great application interfaces and interactive user experiences with one powerful toolset.

Featuring a nearly bottomless toolset, with dozens of unique shape tools along with line tools and powerful editing tools – Gravit Designer is your all-in-one design companion. If you are looking for such a “comprehensive tool to draw and edit vector graphics”, try out Gravit Designer for download.

Features of Gravit Designer for PC

Powerful grids, including isometric

Rulers and guidelines

Anchors for responsive design

Pixel-perfect screen designs

Pages with master pages

Layer groups

Symbols

Multiple fills and borders

Over 40 effects and 28 blending modes

Shared Styles

Sketch Import

EPS support

Gravit Cloud

Assets and design templates

Video tutorials

Smart guides

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

