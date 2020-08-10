Paint 3D latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Paint 3D is reimagine Microsoft Paint developed and published by Microsoft Inc. Paint 3D is a free program that offers powerful tools that even very expensive payment programs. The application is simple to use, very useful and efficient for the design in general, a tool with free drawing resources well calibrated and executed. Users can using it to simulate the textures and mixing modes of the different tools that it incorporates, such as the brush, the oil brush, markers, watercolors, airbrush and more effect. But, Paint 3D is design for drawing and painting and not for retouching photographs or making special effects on images.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Paint 3D

File Size:

This software is a wonder to be able to create drawings and get the most out of your tablet or also PC Desktop. It seems perfectly designed to take advantage of the functions of your tablet and touch pen. The application like Krita responds perfectly to the pressure, angle and speed of the pencil and adapts perfectly to your style. The variety of effects you can achieve is truly impressive with this one. All without sacrificing the power of your PC or Tablet, it’s a very lightweight program and designed to optimize the hardware resources of your computer.

With this application you can make 2D masterpieces or 3D models that you can play with from all angles. There were no limits, here you can develop all kinds of drawings, at different types of scales and dimensions. Where only what is really necessary is shown, for the work that is being done, in this way, Paint 3D show the tools that you use in specific for each job. But, at the beginning, it will always to learn a little work, understand its operation.

Paint 3D is very powerful once you learn to use it with all your keyboard shortcuts. The platform is one of the most complete to elaborate any artistic work, and this is thanks to the wide range of brushes. The application to design whatever comes on your imagination, and the best thing its for free. It also performs very well in desktop and laptop devices which facilitates its use from different computers.

Features of Paint 3D

Pressure sensitive tablet support

Dynamic brush library

Layer management

Simple, straightforward and distraction-free interface

Instantly create cut-outs from your favorite pictures

Discover thousands of 3D models

Sketch a drawing with the 3D doodle

Export a video of your creative process

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

