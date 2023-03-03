Stop wasting time with inefficient compression tools! Get UltimateZip for PC, the most comprehensive and powerful ZIP utility available. Easily read, write, extract, and convert ZIP, RAR, ACE, BH, and more. Create encrypted files that can be decrypted without recompression and make sure all files within a multi-volume archive are present. Trust UltimateZip to give you unbeatable performance and reliability when compressing your important data. With its enhanced security features, you can easily encrypt files to keep your data safe, as well as decrypt files at a later time. Plus, you’ll get fast performance and quick extractions every time.

License: Free

Author: Ultimate Zip

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: UltimateZip for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

UltimateZip Overview

UltimateZip is free software that can extract and compress files. It is capable of reading ZIP, RAR, ACE, BH, CAB, JAR, LHA (LZH), GZIP, TAR, BZIP2, ARC, ARJ, XXE, and UUE formats. The most important feature is to compress encrypted files with the AES-256 algorithm. With a simple, easy-to-use interface, you can make great use of the program’s many features. This application can create a self-extracting executable file that contains all the files in a ZIP or RAR archive. Once the program is installed on your PC, you will never have to use your browser to download another file again.

You can compress encrypted files without recompression and decompress them in a flash. Easily scan for archive integrity with our multi-volume archive checker. Enjoy fast file compression and easy file extraction with UltimateZip – the complete and powerful ZIP utility. Open the program, and click a few buttons. UltimateZip compresses your file, encodes it with a password if you like, and lets you send it via the Internet straight from the app.

Get the ultimate compression experience with UltimateZip for PC. This powerful ZIP utility supports all major formats and features a wide range of features that make compressing, extracting, and converting files effortlessly.

Features of UltimateZip for PC

The strong encryption up to 256-bit

Superior 7-Zip Support

Superior ZIP and ZIPX Support

Support for multi-core processors

Supports multiple formats

UAC Elevation

Integrates with Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive

Completely portable

Integrated view and preview feature

Integrates with Windows shell

Perform automated backups with the backup wizard

Repairs broke ZIP and ZIPX files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

