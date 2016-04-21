Adobe Acrobat Reader (formerly Adobe Reader) for PC Windows is a free, trusted PDF viewer or PDF reader by Adobe Inc. PDF file could be a number of documents, such as pictures, books, tables, text files, pages, and much more. This is easy use PDF viewer application and does one of the most important functions you need. It allows you to read PDF easily and bookmark your PDF. When the other apps always open the PDF at the beginning which is a pain when you are reading an ebook. This software has a good interface like most tools PDF viewer, very lightweight, easy to use, and free.

License: Free

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe Acrobat Reader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Some people may think of Adobe Reader as a holdover from desktop programs and it’s true. Adobe Reader is a must-have tool for a PDF viewer, As excel is to spreadsheets, Adobe Reader is to PDF. The application is quite as lightweight as it should be and takes up more resources than needed on your PC. This is a really handy app, the full-screen mode is great to view documents. This application makes your PC the perfect compatible item for all documents.

With this application, you can easily mark up PDF content with the freehand drawing tool or the highlight, strikethrough, and underline annotation tools. You can also, add comments anywhere in your PDF file with sticky notes or the Add Text tool. Also can store and access documents in the cloud with Acrobat.com. Send PDF files to others for electronic signing using Adobe EchoSign.

This application free edition is limited in what you can do unless you sign up for a paid subscription service with Adobe. You can view PDF files, but cannot alter or edit because you do not have access to any of the menus without an Adobe account, but this is the standard when it comes to PDF file readers.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader for PC

Quickly open PDF documents from email, the web, or any app that supports Share

Search, scroll, zoom in and out

Choose Single Page or Continuous Scroll mode

Make comments on PDFs using sticky notes and drawing tools

Highlight and markup text with annotation tools

Store and share files in the cloud

Print documents from your device

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

