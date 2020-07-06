WinRAR / Qin RAR / Win RAR latest version download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. WinRAR is a shareware application to archiving and compression software by Eugene Roshal. It does exactly what it was said to do, quickly and efficiently and without bugs. This application provides many options such as solid RAR archiving for better compression. With WinRAR you can easily create RAR and ZIP archives, extract or decompress RAR files, Zip, ISO, 7Zip, TAR, BZ2, XZ, Arj and many more. The application isn’t the easiest to navigate and comprehend, but it was nothing major.

License: Trial

Author: Eugene Roshal

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WinRAR

File Size: 3 Mb

This program has a very simple interface but has very important functions like a WinZip. The clear and straightforward interface is combining separated folder navigation and user friendly file selection modes for your convenience. WinRAR can unpacking multiple selected archives at once, encrypting not only file data, deleting archived files, generating archive names by mask, creating volumes and recovery volumes, adding files to separate archives etc.

WinRAR provides basic file management commands through context menu and toolbar, such as add, extract, test, delete, view, rename, find, comment, virus scan and create folder operations. Some functions will be very useful if you have just downloaded any file from a website, just say virus scan. Any archive you’ll run into on the Windows is easily opened with this app. This is the best single platform that opens everything.

This program does everything hoped it would, you can unpack RAR, Zip, 7Zip and ISO files on your PC Windows now, you must choose the directory, and complete the action speedily. Very nice piece of software. Overall, this is an excellent application for compress and decompress.

Features of WinRAR

Extract RAR files, Zip, ISO, 7Zip and many more

Extract password protected and multi-part RAR files

Can keep broken or corrupted files

View archive content and extract selected files

Large file support and Unicode support

Extract selected files from archive

Extract files in selected folder

Extract multi-part rar archives

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

