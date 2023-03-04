Do you need to ready up more disk space but do not want to delete files because of their important contents? PKZIP for PC Windows is a file compression software that allows you to shrink these files in order to free up more disk space. Create powerful compression and encryption with PKZIP and protect your files. If you often work with archives, use files that are larger than 5 GB, or like to transfer a large number of files and folders to other computers, PKZIP for PC provides you with the most advanced compression methods. Get maximum security for your archives by creating encrypted archives which can only be opened using a password.

License: Trial

Author: PKWARE Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PKZIP for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

PKZIP Overview

PKZIP for Windows is the next generation of PKZIP for Windows systems, a program that has been around since the mid-1990s. The upgraded system offers a seamless interface that is easy to use, has fast compression speeds, and has strong security features. PKZIP supports ZIPS, TARs, GZips and ZIPs. This means you can create a single compressed file with more than one type of compression scheme inside. For example, you can take files that were archived with ZIPs, compress them further into a single TAR then save them in order to free up disk space.

Or, you can just save those compressed files into a single ZIP file right away. Whichever way you choose to use this software utility, you will find it extremely easy to do so thanks to its intuitive layout and simple yet powerful features. With it, you can also create self-extracting files that contain installers, compressed files with passwords, and encrypted files. It offers a drag-and-drop feature so you don’t need to use the mouse during your archiving activities.

Overall, PKZIP is a file compression application designed to perform all most file and archive management operations, including encrypting data, making backups, and supporting the ZIP file format. As a utility created by PKWARE Inc., this software tool allows files to be compressed efficiently, in order to help users release disk space and organize their data.

Features of PKZIP for PC

Archive and transfer critical data

Provides strong protection for sensitive data

Enables organization-wide control

Automates the discovery and remediation

Compressed files are as much as 90% smaller than the uncompressed data

Applies persistent strong encryption

Includes compression, command-line interface, and cross-platform functionality

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

