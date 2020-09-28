InVision latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. InVision is prototype software for Digital Product Design and Development platform developed by InVision. Very simple, intuitive interface, pleasant to use when reviewing designs. User can also set up interactions between designs to simulate logical behavior, such as navigation or showing modals. This software makes it easy to do a lot of work when it comes to creating new designs. Also, InVision allows you to build out somewhat living prototypes. Invision is excellent at communicating design ideas internally in your company, with team members.

License: Free

Author: InVision

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: InVision

File Size:

This is a great solution if you’re looking for a way to streamline collaboration between developers and designers. Using InVision has made it easier for anyone to make sure the implement a design the correct way the first time. But for beginner users, it takes some time to become familiar with all the tools it contains for design, which can sometimes take a long time, because the software is complex. It’s also been helpful for getting a big picture of a project’s scope before starting work.

InVision allows you to not only execute designs, but also to share with a team of people. Collaboration which proves to be significantly more streamlined and efficient than doing something like sharing files and trying to collect, consolidate and organize. For example, if you are designing a website, you can link the navigation to the correct page designs with your team collaboration.

The ability to share designs in a propotype manner, with both internal and external clients and your teams and collect feedback is invaluable. The feature has saved out account managers countless hours trying to manually consolidate and organize

Features of InVision

Powerful vector editing

Flexible layer styling

Percentage-based geometry

Advanced pinning

Pixel-perfect layout

Instant playback

Mobile device mirroring

Point-and-shoot prototyping

Auto-layer linking

Timeline editing

Smart-swipe transitions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

