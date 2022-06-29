TurboVNC for PC Windows allows you to view, control and manipulate graphical desktops running on a remote computer. TurboVNC is much faster than other VNC products for remote viewing of distant desktops, has advanced features like remote desktop scaling and color depth increase, and takes advantage of modern computer hardware for greatly improved image quality. Its eye-candy features include virtual desktops, desktop wallpaper, menus, buttons, and shapes on the remote system’s screen.

License: Free

Author: TurboVNC Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TurboVNC for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

TurboVNC Overview

TurboVNC is a high-performance, enterprise-quality, and full-featured Remote Desktop software product. It performs much better than other RDP viewers or VNC implementations under a wide range of workloads, including 3D applications and video. TurboVNC provides VNC compatibility (TCP/IP or UDP), best-of-breed ultrafast and highly configurable network protocol stacks, graphics performance via the VirtualGL pipeline, enhanced X server acceleration APIs (Xvnc), and much more. With TurboVNC for PC Windows, you’ll get secure remote access on any platform (Linux, Mac OS X, Solaris, Windows), tightly encoded video streaming with interactive performance in mind.

It has many advanced features not found in the other VNC viewers, such as VirtualGL mode for an enhanced interactive performance of 3D applications, video-rate screen updates, Clipping, seamless windows, an improved security model with enhanced encryption options, and automatic audio mixing, and more. TurboVNC also remains backward compatible with all currently available TightVNC variants.

Overall, TurboVNC is a high-speed, enterprise-quality implementation of VNC with advanced scaling and compression; it is part of the VirtualGL project. In combination with VirtualGL, TurboVNC provides a complete solution for remotely displaying 3D applications with interactive performance.

Features of TurboVNC for PC

Fine-grained control over the JPEG image quality

Double buffering on the client-side to reduce tearing artifacts in 3D and video applications

Flexible and configurable full-screen/multi-screen support

Full support for IPv6

Advanced flow control and continuous updates

Authentication with one-time passwords

Access control lists can be used to share VNC sessions

TurboVNC allows security/authentication policies

Multithreaded Tight encoding

A high-performance Java viewer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. TurboVNC is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.