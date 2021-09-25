Stremio is a free media center application featuring a fast and intuitive interface for watching videos on your PC, Android phone, or TV. Stremio allows you to stream videos directly from the internet or from file shares on your local network using either Stremio’s addon system or streaming protocols like DLNA server. Stremio also has powerful tools to manage your library of movies, series, TV shows, and music. Stremio is an ultimate media streamer that allows you to watch and organize video content from services like Netflix, Hulu, Live TV, Vudu, Kodi (XBMC), Sports Devil, and many others.

Stremio App Overview

Stremio organizes all your movies, series, live TV, and video channels in one place. Watch HBO, Netflix, Hulu Plus, Vimeo, Spotify, Youtube, etc., in one application. It has one of the largest databases for movies and TV shows. The service is totally free with no ads whatsoever. This is a media player created to watch Movies, TV Shows, and TV Channels from internet video services. The application has a flexible plugin system that allows you to change the way Stremio looks and behaves. Currently support MGO (formerly Watchmania), Grieve, Voddler, VK, YouTube, Netflix, and 90+ other media services.

Using Stremio for PC, it’s easy to stream the latest movies and series from your PC for free. Choose from thousands of available addons or personalize your own to always have your favorites at hand. Simply add the content you want and the program will do the rest. You’ve probably already got a large media library and a device to watch it on. If not, Stremio can help you build your collection and enjoy it on nearly any device.

Unlike other media servers, Stremio is free and regularly updated, and is specifically designed for getting media to devices. The content is aggregated by an add-on system providing streams from YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Archive.org, Dailymotion, and 18 other sources. In addition to that, you can stream videos from your computer’s storage using UPnP.

Features of Stremio App for PC

Discover new content with ease

All of your video content on one screen

Organize your video library

Keep track of everything you watch

Enjoy your video content on a bigger screen

Watch video from many different sources

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

