How many times a day do you use the mouse on your computer? How often do you notice that changes in your mood are caused by the color of the cursor? I bet it happens more frequently than you’d think, which is why we are launching the YoloMouse for PC. It’s time to change your boring mouse cursor. Make it more attractive, funny, or scary. It is absolutely easy to do so with the help of YoloMouse. Just download it and get ready to customize the way you use your mouse cursor. YoloMouse was created to bring you an easy way of changing the mouse cursor’s appearance.

YoloMouse Overview

YoloMouse is the best lightweight application that will enable you to change mouse cursors and correct cursor errors on your screen. It has a very easy and simple interface that will enable you to start using it with ease. You will be able to create two skins for each cursor, and some of the symbols that can be used are from 1 to 9 as well as mouse pointers. YoloMouse is very simple to use and will allow you quick access to the system tray icons. You can customize this icon by changing the cursor’s appearance according to your choice.

YoloMouse enables you to use custom cursors/icons from your desktop or from any of your folders to control the motion of the mouse pointer. It is a lightweight Windows program that quickly and easily enables you to use animated cursors/icons just as if they were built in by the developer. It will bring you easy access to the settings and will provide you with a good-looking interface.

Downloading and installing YoloMouse will give you more than 50 cursors to choose from. These cursors are easy to use, and they will help you change your PC mouse cursor’s appearance. You can choose a simple solid color, or you can choose one of the animated ones, such as the Christmas Ball and the Snowing mode. You can easily configure this program, and it is really light on resources.

Features of YoloMouse for PC

Resizable

Add your own cursors

Also supports desktop apps

Code signed for anti-cheat whitelisting

Multimonitor support

Near zero impact on performance

Includes 4 basic cursors

3 new 3D overlay cursors

Many colors per cursor, including inverse color.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

