Password Safe for PC is a free and open-source password manager developed by Rony Shapiro, volunteers. This is a great product for storing and sharing passwords in a team environment, with the password stored on a network share or offline mode. Password Safe has made it much easy to store all user’s passwords. It also is able to create multiple password files made it easy for more than one team to have their own individual password file. There many features on other products which would be useful on this software.

License: Free

Author: Rony Shapiro, volunteers

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Password Safe for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Password Safe Overview

This is a great easy to use password manager, with each safe stored as a secure file. But, it’s doesn’t have the additional functions that many other password managers have, like auto-filling password and etc. The application makes it easy to setup and configure multiple password safes for a different team. These files or password files can also be stored on a network share to allow anyone to access easily within the workplace. The application could be installed on multiple machines and access the network file.

Password Safe has all the features you need, and the great thing about it is that it can synchronize across multiple devices. If you like to have unique and or complex passwords for every site you must try this application, Password Safe software makes it easy to do. Like another password manager application, you can specify various parameters like password length, how many of each character type, etc.

Password Safe gives a user everything need. PasswordSafe now has built-in support for the following languages: English, Czech, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish. If you want a basic application to store passwords with the additional functions then Password Safe does the job. This is a very functional utility and I highly recommend it for everyone.

Features of Password Safe for PC

Start your safe and simplified digital life

Free open-source software

Installs in minutes on Windows 7 and later

Designed by renowned security technologist Bruce Schneier

Password management

Import and export

File encryption

Password generator

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

