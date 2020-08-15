TightVNC latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. TightVNC is a free, open source, lightweight and fast remote control or remote desktop software developed by GlavSoft LLC. TightVNC is an awesome and free software which allows you to see and control a remote computer with your mouse and keyboard. It allows controlling other computers in a simple way. This is great for working from home or telecommuting as you can basically do anything with the remote computer. The software does fulfill its purpose by providing remote assistance, and it does so with ease.

License: Free

Author: GlavSoft LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TightVNC

File Size:

The graphical interface is quite sparse without many bells and whistles It may be difficult for some users who have never used this kind of software before. There are so many options that you probably need some basic network knowledge to use this software and to get your remote desktop up and running. TightVNC is reasonably straightforward and runs in the background with absolutely no disturbance to the user.

It is quick setup and easy to use software. The application is very easy to use work on another system remotely. You can easily access and controls are simple. You can make changes to your target system remotely working as if its your own system. Good performance, very efficient to use remote desktop virtually, helps to work on other system as if your working on yours.

Best of all, its free for personal and commercial use. Overall, TightVNC is a good VNC software if you need a simple and free way to manage other hosts. I recommend this software as it’s free, easy to use, light on resources, powerful and has constant updates.

Features of TightVNC

Free for both personal and commercial usage

It’s free, lightweight and fast

Useful in administration, tech support, education, and for many other purposes,

Cross platform, available for Windows and Unix, with Java client included

Compatible with standard VNC software

It also is easy to setup if the computers you’d like to access are all available locally

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

