Sometimes Windows Firewall may prevent an application from communicating with the internet and thus make it unusable. TinyWall analyzes the program and decides whether an exception for this program is needed. If so, you can add the program to Trusted Zone. The Trusted Zone can also be password-protected in order to prevent any changes from being done by accident or by another software. TinyWall provides you with the ability to manage your personal firewall rules easily and quickly, along with the option of protecting Windows Firewall integrity so it can’t be modified by malicious software. TinyWall is a lightweight firewall that doesn’t get in your way. You won’t be annoyed with popups at all, yet it still allows you to block out dangerous programs with just a few clicks.

License: Free

Author: Károly Pados

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: TinyWall for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

TinyWall Overview

TinyWall can be used by itself or in conjunction with other 3rd party firewalls. TinyWall is useful for those who are not yet comfortable with advanced firewall settings. TinyWall is a free firewall that actively protects your PC against malicious programs. It includes many features that cannot be found elsewhere, including automatic learning mode, password lockdown, port-scan prevention, and many others. The list of predefined rules in TinyWall is long and covers, among other things: Preventing malicious programs from modifying the settings of Windows Firewall; protection from DNS hijacking and Network Access Protection (NAP); filtering of promiscuous applications; port scanning prevention; and privacy protection.

TinyWall offers port-based rules, in addition to the application-specific rules. These are handled separately, and you can view the status of the ports by clicking on the applications in the program list view. You can also optionally allow all communications within LAN and restrict applications to your LAN. TinyWall supports IPv6 connections as well and notifies you if a new application tries to start communication over it. The added program will be able to communicate freely with the internet, but will no longer be able to communicate within the LAN.

Overall, TinyWall is a firewall that protects your computer against malicious programs. TinyWall features easy configuration via a user-friendly interface with just one button to click on. It includes multiple safeguards to protect you from malware, spyware, and other potentially unwanted applications.

Features of TinyWall for PC

Multiple and easy ways to whitelist programs

Automatic learning mode

Firewall tampering protection

Password lockdown of settings

Windows Store & UWP support

Support for both WSL and WSL 2

Support for whitelisting processes from network shares

Various quick-modes, like standard, only-outgoing, block all, etc.

Support for temporary/timed firewall rules

Integrated port and domain blocklists

Hosts file protection

Boot-time filtering

Filtering of promiscuous apps

Port-scan prevention

Option to always allow communication within LAN

Option to restrict an application to the LAN

Recognition of safe software and impostors

Full IPv6 support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

