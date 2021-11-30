There’s no more need to download, convert, or re-encode your media files for each device in your home. Discover the ultimate media server for your home PC. Serviio is the best media server software for PC Windows. Serviio is a free and easy-to-use media server. It has a sleek user interface and is really easy to use. Not only will it help you organize and enjoy your media effortlessly, but it will also allow you to remotely control your DLNA renderer devices via a web browser.

Serviio Overview

Serviio is free, no-hassle software that lets you stream your music or video files to any DLNA-compatible device. Forget about the hassle and expense of setting up and maintaining a media library. With Serviio, you can now play all your digital media content on your devices without ever having to buy any new hardware. Serviio is a free media server. It allows you to stream your media files (music, video, or images) to renderer devices (e.g. a TV set, Bluray player. The features such as Supports the most known playlist formats, Supporting subtitles, Automatically updating the media library, streaming content from online sources, Extracting metadata of your media files, and more.

Serviio is a freeware media server designed to let users stream music, video, or image files to DLNA capable devices on a PC. It allows you to stream your media files (music, video, or images) to renderer devices (e.g. a TV set, Bluray player. It’s designed to let users stream music, video, or image files to DLNA certified renderer devices such as SmartTVs). You can also certain devices on a local area network in a home, via a standard home WiFi connection.

Overall, Serviio is the best way to share your media to devices that support DLNA. It is a free, open-source media server that allows you to stream your music, video, and pictures to the living room TV, gaming console, tablet, or any other DLNA device. Serviio supports all common media formats.

Features of Serviio for PC

Streams audio, video (SD & HD), and image files in their native format or transcoded in real-time

Streams content from online sources, like RSS, feeds, live audio/video streams, web page content

Includes a plugin system to support streaming from non-trivial online sources

Supports most known playlist formats

Supports subtitles

Automatically updates the media library when you add/update/remove a media file or a metadata file

Supports RAW camera images

A wide array of localized library browsing options

Supports different editable renderer profiles

Supports automatic renderer detection and per-IP profile assignment

Extracts metadata of your media files the way you want it, incl. Embedded metadata tags, local metadata

Supports video thumbnails, CD covers, DVD posters, etc.

Categorizes video files into the movie and/or series and marks last viewed episodes of a series

Integrates with trakt.tv

Alexa skill available

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

