vJoy Virtual Joystick latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. vJoy is a free and open source tool or emulator for controller joystick. The application developed and published by Shaul Eizikovich for Microsoft Windows. The menus simple design and seamless interface work beautifully. The user interface is intuitive and very simple to use. It works without problem with Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windos 10. The application also lets users get past those annoying game launch configuration screens without having to reach for the mouse. This is almost definitely the most useful piece of software available on PC.

License: Free

Author: Shaul Eizikovich

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: vJoy

File Size:

A lot of configuration options and smart design make this program great for controlling your desktop, browser and other programs with a controller. vJoy can be incorporated as is or modified. vJoy can be used with fixed configuration or configurable. It also comes with tools and example code. Windows will treat these devices just like any other joystick and they can be used in any game or application that accepts joystick input. This is a great tool for anyone using an controller as their gaming console or simply to browse the web.

You can create a different profile for each game you want, and it will automatically be selected when the game launch. This application will makes it possible for you to play games console style which adds a different level of playstyle to games. With vJoy you can use it t make your controller into a media remote, or even better play minecraft with a controller set to your liking.

If you develop an application for windows that requires user physical input you should consider incorporating vJoy into your product. Good program for games that don’t support a controller or just general couch gaming use, and is free to use.

Features of vJoy

Free and open source program

Virtual Device and device driver

Driver is signed

Configurable: Up to 8 axes, up to 128 buttons and optional 4 POV Hat Switch

Package include: Unified x86+x64 installer

Download-able: Full sources, SDK (C/C++ C#), Demo feeder applications, documentation

Typical audience: Application writers that want to emulate joystick behaviour

PPJoy replacement

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

