Would you like to try network monitoring and firewall software like GlassWire but have an older computer and don’t want to slow down your activities? try the Lite version. GlassWire Firewall Lite is a network monitoring program and firewalls like the original software design for minimal hardware resources like low CPU and RAM. The application developed and published by SecureMix LLC. The lite version uses less than 1/3 of the memory that normal GlassWire software and CPU usage should usually be almost zero. GlassWire is being able to turn off the breakdown of the network activity, and on specific programs is a real help when troubleshooting.

License: Free

Author: SecureMix LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: GlassWire Lite for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

GlassWire Lite Overview

It’s available for multiple devices and OS’s you can keep track of your digital footprint as it were. The application, if using with another antivirus it would yield some serious protections against intruders into your system. A wonderful software especially considering that it’s free, it can easily check what software is connecting to the internet and how much data they are using. The features are Visual Network Monitoring, Internet Privacy Protection, Internet Security, Network Time Machine, Discreet Alerts, Bandwidth Usage Monitor, Multiple Remote Server Monitoring, RDP Connection Detection, WiFi Evil Twin Detection, Ask to Connect, Mini Graph, and more.

GlassWire Firewall Lite version is easy to deploy and configure in your Windows. When integrated with Sophos Central and Endpoint protection you are able to manage and monitor all your applications on your PC. Many functions like Graph monitoring, Usage, Allert, built into the GlassWire are easy to look at and find the information you need when you need it.

The dashboard is complete, easy to use, and easily becomes one of the most viewed resources in managing your PC infrastructure. Not only does it help you see what programs are pulling from the network but also how much. If you’re a GlassWire Basic, Pro, or Elite user you can use your license on GlassWire Lite and it works exactly the same.

Features of GlassWire Lite for PC

Visual Network Monitoring

Privacy Monitoring

Network Time Machine

Bandwidth Usage Monitor

Network Alerts

Remote Server Monitoring

Network Traffic & Application Monitor

Evil Twin Detection

Lockdown mode

Mini graph

Firewall Profiles

Idle Time Network Monitor

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. GlassWire Lite is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.