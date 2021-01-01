PowerShell latest version for PC is an automation and configuration tool or maybe framework developed by Microsoft Inc. Windows PowerShell is a great admin tool for controlling windows servers. It has the scripting feature as it gives you so much control and power. It’s pretty good for generating huge scripts and running those in the background. With this application, is possible to make automatic administration scripts using the language of this shell very similar to the Linux script. Microsoft PowerShell is very simple and it is possible to do scripting it in a single line of code.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PowerShell for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PowerShell Overview

PowerShell is the evolution of the old Windows console but with many improvements. The application will helps system administrators and power users rapidly automate tasks that manage operating systems (Linux, macOS, and Windows) and processes. Like Command Prompt control, the command of PowerShell that you can use in such as cat, dir, mount, rm, cd, echo, move, rmdir, chdir, erase, popd, sleep, clear, h, ps, short, csl, history, pushd, tee, copy, kill, pwd, type, del, lp, r, write, diff, ls and ren.

PowerShell is good for generating systems administration scripts for servers. It will give you the most ability to control them, so it becomes a necessity for automation. Because of the constant updates on windows, PowerShell eats up a lot of processing time. This causes the device to freeze, or even crash. You must try this application to work perfectly on Microsoft Windows with huge RAM and a powerful dual-core Processor.

PowerShell is a must-have for administering windows servers and generating scripts for automation. If you are a system administrator, the use of the new advanced Windows console is almost mandatory if you do not want to waste your time. I recommend that you use PowerShell on the Windows command console because it is much more powerful and also costs nothing to use it.

Features of PowerShell for PC

Free and Open Source application for Windows

Windows PowerShell workflows

CIM cmdlets

Cmdlets over objects (CDXML)

Windows PowerShell Web Access

Module automatic loading

Updatable Help

Robust and disconnected sessions

Scheduled jobs

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

