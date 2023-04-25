Are you tired of taking screenshots with the built-in tools of your computer, only to find out that they lack important features? Look no further than PrintKey 2000, a reliable and efficient screenshot software that has been around for decades. First and foremost, PrintKey 2000 is incredibly easy to use. Unlike other screenshot software that can be complex and difficult to navigate, PrintKey 2000 offers a simple and straightforward user interface. All you need to do is press the Print Screen button on your keyboard, and the software will capture the image on your screen. From there, you can edit, save, or print the image with just a few clicks.

License: Free

Author: Alfred Bolliger

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Printkey 2000 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Printkey 2000 Overview

But what really sets PrintKey 2000 apart from other screenshot software is its extensive range of editing and customization options. With PrintKey 2000, you can easily add annotations, text, and arrows to your screenshots, making it perfect for presentations, tutorials, or any other use where you need to highlight important information. You can also adjust the brightness, contrast, and color balance of your images, ensuring that they look their best. PrintKey also has a range of advanced features that make it a favorite among professionals. For example, the software allows you to capture images from non-standard Windows applications, such as DOS or DirectX-based software. This is a feature that is not available on many other screenshot software, making PrintKey 2000 a must-have tool for anyone who needs to capture images from a variety of sources.

And best of all, PrintKey 2000 is incredibly affordable. Unlike other screenshot software that can cost hundreds of dollars, PrintKey 2000 is available for a fraction of the price, making it accessible to everyone. If you’re someone who needs to take screenshots frequently, you’ll appreciate the ability to assign custom hotkeys to the software. This means you can take a screenshot with just the press of a button, making the process even faster and more convenient. The software is designed to be intuitive and straightforward, with clear instructions that guide you through every step of the process.

This gives you the flexibility to choose the format that works best for your needs. You can also choose the location where your screenshots are saved, making it easy to organize and find them later. Overall, if you’re looking for reliable, easy-to-use, and affordable screenshot software, PrintKey 2000 is a perfect choice. With its range of editing and customization options, advanced features, and low price point, it’s easy to see why PrintKey 2000 has been a favorite among users for decades.

Features of Printkey 2000 for PC

Print button

Lets you define what keys you want to use to grab a screen print

Adjust and resize screenshots

Control brightness contrast and re-size screen grab right in the tool

Define your favorite hotkey to take an object, full screen, or defined area print

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

