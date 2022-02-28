Do you have safety concerns regarding your computer? If you are looking for the perfect solution for complete privacy without compromising your system performance or causing any disruptions to your daily routine, look no further. SpyShelter Firewall provides absolute protection from all kinds of threats, including keylogger, rootkits, and advanced spyware. SpyShelter Firewall works with all Internet security suites. SpyShelter Firewall is compatible with any antivirus software including Kaspersky, Norton, and many more. Even if you are using antivirus software, it’s still highly recommended to install SpyShelter Firewall.

SpyShelter Firewall Overview

SpyShelter Firewall protects your computer from intruders and unwanted surveillance. It can effectively prevent other programs from accessing your private data. No more confidential information will be stolen from your computer. Unlike some other firewalls, SpyShelter also protects you while you are surfing the Internet or visiting hostile websites, because of its unique proactive defense methods. SpyShelter protects you from both known and unknown threats (Zero-Day), which were not discovered by antivirus labs yet. Fast algorithm processing does not slow down your computer while scanning for dangerous elements.

SpyShelter is able to effectively protect against attacks from identity theft, virus attacks, and even hacking attempts. SpyShelter is compatible with all antivirus software, and will never conflict with any other security solution. With everything, you need to protect your PC and all its users. SpyShelter includes many unique, clever and useful features, which are requested by tens of thousands of users around the world and not available in any other product.

The application provides quick and easy protection for your home PC or workstation. Protect yourself from surveillance and hacking while you surf the web, chat online and exchange e-mails. SpyShelter is not an expensive all-in-one solution but a highly effective antivirus, firewall, and anti-keylogging protection. SpyShelter comes in two flavors – a free version for home users and a professional version for advanced users.

Features of SpyShelter Firewall for PC

Protect your privacy

Restricted apps

Jotti Scanner

Keystroke Encryption

Webcam Protection

Internet Security

Screen Capture Protection

Sound Logger Protection

Clipboard Protection

Anti Keylogger

Real-Time System Protection

IPv6 Support

Awareness of User and Machine

Two-Way Firewall

64 bit system support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

