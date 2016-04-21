Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6 offline installer for PC is a free software framework for Windows components developed by Microsoft Inc. .NET Framework is a mega platform for executing highly powerful codes, programs, and algorithms in Windows environments. 4.6 is improved and far better compared to the old .NET versions 4.5, 4.0, 3.5, 3.0, and 2.0. It was able to make robust, secure, and productive applications with the use of the Framework. This Framework with many elements that make it unique, the power of .NET goes further, and now with the implementation of .NET Core.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: .NET Framework 4.6 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

.NET Framework 4.6 Overview

.NET Framework 4.6 supports a new just in time compiler (JIT) for 64-bit systems called RyuJIT, which features higher performance and support for SSE2 and AVX2 instruction sets. The cryptographic API in .NET Framework 4.6 uses the latest version of Windows CNG cryptography API. .NET Framework 4.6 has to support generic types, makes the application run faster. The Framework had all the features and benefits were looking for in application development.

Microsoft .NET is highly complex and thus has complex integration with pre compilers. The use of .NET Framework 4.6 of the assemblies is really fantastic. You can set determines the action, a running time parallel to the original is established. It is highly documented thus you can find numerous resources online. It is also easily extendable as it has rich features. It provides user interface, data connectivity, and access, and web application development.

Microsoft .net platform is a platform used by developers for writing different programs. Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6 support for Windows Vista SP2, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2008 SP2, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2.

Features of .NET Framework 4.6 for PC

C# support

Ease of programming

Power of .Net

Responsiveness

Extensive .Net framework

Extensive libraries

Reactive extensions, Lamda functions etc

Ease of debugging

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

