Google Maps for PC is the best way to explore and plan your trip, whether you’re heading off on a road trip or planning a new adventure abroad. With Google Maps, you can see all the places near you in 3D or panoramic 360 images of cities and countries around the world. Explore maps with Street View and discover a city’s hidden gems. This application lets you explore the world from any location. Find local businesses, check out street maps, get driving directions and view nearby photo spots on your computer or laptop. It’s perfect for those traveling by foot, car, or bike and features real-time traffic reports.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Google Maps for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Google Maps Overview

Google Maps is a free navigation app that turns your phone into a real-time GPS to guide you on and off the road. Get voice-guided, turn-by-turn directions with live traffic updates (in selected countries). Your device will automatically recalculate if you miss a turn or exit. Whether it’s walking, biking or driving, Google Maps has you covered with detailed information about millions of places across the globe. Find parking near you and compare prices in real-time.

Features of Google Maps for PC

It offers satellite imagery

Aerial photography

Street maps

360° interactive panoramic views of streets (Street View)

Real-time traffic conditions

Route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, or air (in beta)

Public transportation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

