Windows Movie Maker latest full download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Windows Movie Maker (known as Windows Live Movie Maker) is free application for creating video from Images and Music, and it’s totally free and be forever without any watermark. This application developed and published by Microsoft Inc as free video maker. Movie Maker is a software that is part of Windows Essentials 2012. With Movie Maker you can easily create your video story such as: birthday, party, wedding, engagement, excitements, happiness, emotions, picnic and etc.

It’s easy to learn and free video editing application a must have, creating great looking videos is easier than ever. You can record or import videos taken on your device, fine tune the brightness, color and other visual effects. You can also trim videos down to size, rotate clips recorded at different orientations, zoom in on the action, add transitions, music, narration, video effects and etc.

Videos can be saved or uploaded to YouTube or Facebook directly from the Windows Movie Maker video editing application. Movie Maker is a very handy and very good piece of software. You can use it to edit your 3D videos taken with your HD camcorder or anything. This program allows them to be creative using their favorite music and the program’s graphics, special effects and editing choices.

This is probably the best video application I have ever got. It’s perfect for editing videos, good for animating too. Movie Maker lets you do that and add music, effects, pretty much everything you need. The time it takes to save a video depends on how many edits you make and the duration of your video. It does exactly what it’s supposed to exactly what I wanted. Overall, Windows Movie Maker is the best video editing for anyone or YouTuber.

Features of Windows Movie Maker

Free no need to pay anything

Simple user interface that is easy to learn

Integrated well with windows

Small file size

Lightweight doesn’t need large resource

Has basic functions for video editing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD APU

