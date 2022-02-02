Say goodbye to complicated software and hello to easy-to-use PDF tools. Now you can quickly, easily, and securely create PDF files from any application! Soda PDF lets you create and edit text, change fonts, add bookmarks, insert images, and more. You can also use it from any computer or mobile device, with the free Soda cloud account that’s included. Just add files, open a document and start creating your own documents. Open, view, create, convert, edit, secure and share PDF files with Soda PDF. Simple and easy to use, this software gives you the tools you need to convert your word processor documents into a PDF format to send via e-mail or publish online.

License: Trial

Author: LULU Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Soda PDF Desktop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Soda PDF Desktop Overview

Soda PDF is an easy-to-use family of software applications used to open, view, create, convert, edit, secure and share Portable Document Format files. The software features include: View & read PDFs or EPUBs, Create PDFs, Combine multiple, various file formats, Create new PDF documents, Gain full editing, Reduce the size, Rotate, reorder, add or remove pages, Convert PDFs, Annotate directly, Create & convert a batch, Protect PDF documents, Create fillable PDF forms, Recognize & edit text, Electronically sign PDFs, Get access to all of our Online, and etc.

Soda PDF is a small suite of applications designed to make your life easier. Use it to convert, secure, edit, add annotations, and more. With Soda PDF, you can create and secure documents, convert and open them with ease. With a simple and immersive user interface, editing your PDFs is faster and easier than ever. From basic creation to targeted document editing, Soda PDF offers the most user-friendly software you will ever find. Just like a soda, Soda PDF is easy to use and ready to go. Our guided interface allows you to open and edit your files in seconds.

This lightweight and versatile application offer a convenient user. Overall, Soda PDF is the easiest-to-use and most powerful software to quickly open, view, and create PDF files on an intuitive interface. You can also merge, convert, compress, secure and share your documents.

Features of Soda PDF Desktop for PC

View and read PDFs or EPUBs using our 3D page-flipping technology

Create PDFs from blank, from any file, or directly from your scanner

Combine multiple, various file formats into one single PDF

Create new PDF documents from a single page or a page range

Gain full editing control over any PDF document

Reduce the size of any PDF without affecting file quality

Rotate, reorder, add or remove pages from any PDF document

Convert PDFs to or from MS Office files, images & more

Create & convert a batch of files or folders in one click

Annotate directly on PDF using sticker notes, comments & more

Protect PDF documents by adding 256-AES password encryption

Create fillable PDF forms

Recognize & edit text

Electronically sign PDFs

Get access to all of our Online

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Soda PDF Desktop.