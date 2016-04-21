Xpdf for PC is a free and open-source PDF reader developed by Qt toolkit. The application including a PDF viewer, text extractor, image converter, HTML converter, and more. Xpdf is a lightweight software with a simplistic interface. It has a search function that is very complete and useful. It is also available in more than 10 languages. It has all the basic functions you can expect from a PDF viewer. Xpdf is great for Windows users if they are looking for a free, user-friendly pdf viewer and converter. You can convert Word to PDF and JPG to PDF which is very useful.

License: Free

Author: Qt toolkit

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Xpdf for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Xpdf Overview

Xpdf reader is developed with a wide range of features that enable it to perform different functions. Xpdf is a great PDF viewer, extractor, converter, and printing software. It also has a great variety of languages. With easily convert the files of any format into PDF. It also helps us to print them directly. The application is very user-friendly software with a simple and commendable interface. Xpdf also easily converts the files of any format into PDF and users can also print them with it’s help.

Xpdf has the ability to edit, revise, highlight and allow the user to access PDF files that’s been download and stored in a PDF format. You can use it for reading purposes and can saved it as in-editable format and can apply lock for security purposes. You can also use it for reading purposes and can saved it as in-editable format and can apply lock for security purposes. Also, the presence of the different modes such as reading modes helps in reading effectively.

Xpdf reader has an extension, qualities, and features that set apart from another application. This software is so amazing in use as PDF files can be read by using of this software. Anyone can create and edit a PDF file. Anyone can share any PDF file to anyone with security. Overall, this is the best PDF reader software. This is best software to edit, delete and modify any PDF files.

Features of Xpdf for PC

PDF viewer (click for a screenshot)

Converts PDF to text

Converts PDF to PostScript

Converts PDF pages to netpbm (PPM/PGM/PBM) image files

Converts PDF pages to PNG image files

Converts PDF to HTML

Extracts PDF metadata

Extracts raw images from PDF files

Lists fonts used in PDF files

Extracts attached files from PDF files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

