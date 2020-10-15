FileZilla latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FileZilla is a free and open source FTP solution for Microsoft Windows, this application developed by Tim Kosse. It supports in addition to FTP, SFTP, FTP over SSL, TLS and other file transfer protocols used. FileZilla has very good options to manage your files directly from your web servers, it has import and export options. With FileZilla you can share files quickly since it is not necessary to login with the user. The tools is very useful to be able to backup your data, in addition the connection to the servers is quick and easy.

License: Free

Author: Tim Kosse

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FileZilla

File Size:

FileZilla is free FTP client with advance features wich are only availables in pro versions of other FTP software. Use of the software is very easy and it provides regular updates. The user experience is very simple and you can use it very easily so it is the best option for FTP client. The file uploads are completely fast and browsing between folders is easier and faster. FileZilla more versatile and without many complications in the works within a server, if you are a server administrator it really is very useful.

The application allow you to edit files on servers but when uploading .zip or .rar files, but no option to unzip or extract it remotly on server. With this FTP you can easily upload, edit, delete, or move file on server. You can also save your username and passwords in software so no need to enter login details each time connect to server. The file transfer is just drag and drop.

If you’ve ever tried uploading numerous web pages from your computer to your hosting site directly, you know how hard that can be, this is for you. FileZilla is easy, reliable and free of cost tool to file transfer So I can recommend as the best FTP transfer software.

Features of FileZilla

Easy to use

Supports FTP, FTP over SSL/TLS (FTPS) and SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP)

Cross-platform. Runs on Windows, Linux, *BSD, Mac OS X and more

IPv6 support

Available in many languages

Supports resume and transfer of large files >4GB

Tabbed user interface

Powerful Site Manager and transfer queue

Bookmarks

Drag and drop support

Configurable transfer speed limits

Filename filters

Directory comparison

Network configuration wizard

Remote file editing

Keep-alive

HTTP/1.1, SOCKS5 and FTP-Proxy support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

