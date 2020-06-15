SoftMaker Office latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. SoftMaker Office is a office tool including TextMaker, PlanMaker and Presentation. This application developed and published by SoftMaker. It is compatible not only with Windows, but also with MacOS and Linux. It intuitive and lighter than other office software such as Microsoft Office and OpenOffice. This also easier to install and simple. Used a lot for work and for college assignments. The tool also is compatible with Microsoft files, and you can easily open and edit without converting. It’s interoperability feature so that its files are easily supported across various systems.

SoftMaker Office allows you to do almost everything you can do with the famous Microsoft software. It has many features including: Editing and formatting, Graphics and drawings, Functions for complex documents, Files and printing, Comprehensive calculation capabilities, Editing worksheets, Creating attractive worksheets, Analyzing data, Presenting and visualizing data, Animations and slide transitions, Managing and outlining, Flexible presentation, Multimedia, User interface (menus and dialogs), and more features.

The compatibility and ease of use is the most aspect of this application right now. SoftMaker Office has good quality writing, spreadsheet and presentation applications that you can use to work with files from Microsoft. It can be used by almost all new users we present it to for the first time, which minimizes our training time overall. With SoftMaker Office you can get cheap reliable software for your organization.

SoftMaker Office is another of the best free alternatives to Microsoft Office. Able to correctly read documents in Open Format (DOC, DOCX, XLS, PPT, ODT, ODF and so on), If you are looking for a free office suite, you should consider choosing SoftMaker Office, especially since this suite is available completely. Overall, It is neither the best nor the worst but it does its job quite well.

